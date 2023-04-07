CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A North American river otter and baby ring-tailed lemur have arrived to welcome spring and summer visitors to the Cape May County Zoo.

Ariel, a 14-year-old female otter, was brought to Cape May County from the Kansas City Zoo last month.

North American river otters are semi-aquatic mammals known to inhabit lakes, rivers, swamps and coastal areas in North America, the county said Friday in a news release.

“Over the last few weeks, we have been slowly introducing Ariel to our resident male otter, Mork," Zoo veterinarian Dr. Alex Ernst said. "We are happy to report that Ariel and Mork have formed a friendship and can be seen together every day in our North American river otter habitat.

Meanwhile, Falana, a lemur, gave birth to her second child with Darwin, a male at the zoo. Their first lemur was born March 13, 2022.

"Through observations we can see that the baby is strong and is nursing well but don’t yet know the gender," Ernst said.

The Cape May County Park & Zoo is open daily, and admission is free to the public. Zoo hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and the parks are open from 7 a.m. until dusk. For more information, visit cmczoo.com.

GALLERY: Cape May's Boo at the Zoo