 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cape May County Zoo welcomes Andean condor from Philadelphia
0 Comments
top story

Cape May County Zoo welcomes Andean condor from Philadelphia

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Zoo - Adrean Condor.JPG

An Andean condor

 Provided

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE - A Philadelphia "resident" will be temporarily making the Cape May County Zoo her home.

"Princess," a 68-year-old Andean condor, will be staying at the Jersey Shore zoo while her habitat at the Philadelphia Zoo is renovated, county officials said Tuesday. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"We welcome 'Princess' to Cape May County and know she will be a huge attraction while she is with us," said County Commissioner E. Marie Hayes, who's also the liaison for the zoo. "Our zoo attracts visitors from all over the country, and Cape May County is a top birding hot spot. We're a natural host for her. She will be in good hands with our zoo staff."

Princess will be at the Savanna boardwalk next to the Eurasian eagle owls during her stay, officials said.

With an over 10-foot wingspan, Andean condors are considered the largest raptors in the world. They are found in the Andes mountains of South Africa, where they can soar up to 18,000 feet.

Condors eat carcasses and play an important role in helping the ecosystem by cleaning up carrion.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This buzzard was saved after being hit by a car

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News