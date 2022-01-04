Cape May County Zoo welcomes Andean condor from Philadelphia

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE - A Philadelphia "resident" will be temporarily making the Cape May County Zoo her home.

"Princess," a 68-year-old Andean condor, will be staying at the Jersey Shore zoo while her habitat at the Philadelphia Zoo is renovated, county officials said Tuesday.

"We welcome 'Princess' to Cape May County and know she will be a huge attraction while she is with us," said County Commissioner E. Marie Hayes, who's also the liaison for the zoo. "Our zoo attracts visitors from all over the country, and Cape May County is a top birding hot spot. We're a natural host for her. She will be in good hands with our zoo staff."

Princess will be at the Savanna boardwalk next to the Eurasian eagle owls during her stay, officials said.

With an over 10-foot wingspan, Andean condors are considered the largest raptors in the world. They are found in the Andes mountains of South Africa, where they can soar up to 18,000 feet.

Condors eat carcasses and play an important role in helping the ecosystem by cleaning up carrion.

