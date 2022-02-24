 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Cape May County Zoo temporarily closes aviary as precaution to avian flu

Cape May Zoo "World of Birds"

The Cape May County Park and Zoo's "World of Birds" exhibit is seen in 2014. The aviary has been temporarily closed due to the recent emergence of a newly discovered Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) that's found in wild waterfowl along the East Coast.

 Press archives

The Cape May County Park and Zoo announced Thursday it is temporarily closing its "World of Birds" aviary as a precautionary measure to protect the zoo's bird population.

The zoo cited the recent emergence of a newly discovered Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) that's found in wild waterfowl along the East Coast. No cases of HPAI has been reported at the zoo as of Thursday afternoon.

The zoo still remains open to the public, with the exception of the "World of Birds" exhibit.

“HPAI is a highly transmissible influenza virus that can affect many different species of birds. It is normally shed in the feces of migratory waterfowl, so infection is possible anywhere that waterfowl are common," the zoo's associated veterinarian, Dr. Alexander Ernst, said in a news release.

"Because Cape May County is considered such an important migratory route for waterfowl, and the Zoo holds many threatened and endangered birds, we are taking some steps to mitigate the risk of infection."

The aviary, which is its own building, will be closed to guests. Zoo employees are implementing new biosecurity measures, including quarantining high-risk species and using personal PPE designed to reduce contamination to the bird habitats.

“Any Cape May County resident who has birds as pets or backyard poultry flocks are encouraged to stay informed about this new epidemic and consider implementing strategies designed to reduce risk to their own personal birds,” Ernst added.

HPAI does not present an immediate public health concern, the zoo said. There have been no cases of avian influenza in humans detected in the United States.

