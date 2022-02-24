Cape May County Zoo temporarily closes aviary as precaution against avian flu

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County Park & Zoo said Thursday it is temporarily closing its "World of Birds" aviary to protect the zoo's bird population against avian flu.

The zoo cited the recent emergence of a newly discovered highly pathogenic avian influenza that's found in wild waterfowl along the East Coast. No cases of HPAI had been reported at the zoo as of Thursday afternoon.

The zoo remains open to the public, with the exception of the bird exhibit.

“HPAI is a highly transmissible influenza virus that can affect many different species of birds. It is normally shed in the feces of migratory waterfowl, so infection is possible anywhere that waterfowl are common," the zoo's associated veterinarian, Dr. Alexander Ernst, said in a news release. "Because Cape May County is considered such an important migratory route for waterfowl, and the zoo holds many threatened and endangered birds, we are taking some steps to mitigate the risk of infection."

Cape May Zoo introduces 10-year-old marmoset The Cape May County Zoo announced the arrival of a new primate this week.

The aviary, which is its own building, will be closed to guests. Zoo employees are implementing new biosecurity measures, including quarantining high-risk species and using personal protective equipment designed to reduce contamination of the bird habitats.

“Any Cape May County resident who has birds as pets or backyard poultry flocks are encouraged to stay informed about this new epidemic and consider implementing strategies designed to reduce risk to their own personal birds,” Ernst said.

HPAI does not present an immediate public health concern, the zoo said. There have been no cases of avian influenza in humans detected in the United States.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.