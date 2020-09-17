The American Association of Zoo Keepers awards committee has selected the Cape May County Zoo keepers to receive the annual Barbara Manspeaker AAZK Chapter of the Year Award.
The zoo staff received the award for their "contributions to conservation, their chapter members, their local community and their support of AAZK's mission and goals," the zoo's Associate Veterinarian Dr. Alex Ernst said in a news release. Chapter members have raised money and donated to local and national conservation efforts, and have also participated in activities and events like cleanups.
"The Cape May County members of the AAZK chapter have proven to be dedicated employees who have the care of the animals and conservation efforts to protect them at their top of mind," county Freeholder E. Marie Hayes said. "They deserve this award, and I can't be more proud of them than I am today."
