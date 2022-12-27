Cape May County Zoo expanding programs with Atlantic Cape Community College partnership

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County Zoo said Tuesday it will extend its educational programs and other services via a partnership with Atlantic Cape Community College.

The agreement between the county and the college was approved Dec. 13 by the Board of County Commissioners and will allow zoo programming and classes to be held at the college's Cape May County campus.

“We are excited to have this facility available to expand our education programs,” said Commissioner E. Marie Hayes, who acts as liaison to the zoo. “I am a proud graduate of Atlantic Cape and am thrilled our Zoo Education Department can provide new opportunities to the residents, visitors and students of our county.”

The partnership means the zoo will relocate its education department from the zoo to the college. It also gives the zoo's education department access to more resources and the opportunity to expand its audience and existing classes and programs that focus on conservation, biology and zoology.

“By way of this partnership and lease agreement, Atlantic Cape is excited to potentially expand curriculum offerings for the betterment of our students and the residents of Cape May County,” said Barbara Gaba, president of Atlantic Cape. “With the zoo being just across the street, Atlantic Cape’s Cape May County Campus is the ideal location for a biological/zoological higher education program, and we welcome the opportunity.”

The county and Atlantic Cape will work to develop new educational opportunities, while minor construction is set to begin early next year on the zoo's popular "Zoo Camp" program at the campus. Officials hope to have the camp ready by summer.

“This is a terrific partnership with our county’s community college,” said Commissioner Director Gerald M. Thornton. “They have done a great job building out new programs to fit the needs of today. This new partnership will continue to provide additional resources for our visitors and opportunities for our residents.”