CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — With construction moving forward at the Cape May County Zoo, the zoo's aviary will close permanently May 1, county officials said Wednesday.

In its stead, new habitats will be built that will include new design and technology to make them safer for the animals and zoo staff, county officials said in a news release.

"We have found new homes for the birds, and we are working on doing medical testing on each bird to clear it for travel. I have found zoos from all over the country who will take our birds, and they will be well cared for in their new homes. We anticipate that May will be the month when most of the birds will be transferring out of our aviary," associated veterinarian Dr. Alexander Ernst said.

The aviary opened in May 1998, operating as a year-round exhibit for 25 years. It housed as many as 30 species of birds, including ibises and flamingos. Zoo officials have said it had become one of the least visited attractions as of late.

The zoo is planning new exhibits, an expanded parking lot and other infrastructure improvements over the next five years.

"It is our goal to stay ahead of the curve and continue to make improvements at the zoo to enhance the visitors' experience as well as ensuring safety for our guests and staff," said county Commissioner Andrew Bulakowski.

The zoo will remain open during construction, Bulakowski said, though some detours may be in place.

The Cape May County Parks and Zoo are open daily and are free to the public. Park hours are 7 a.m. until dusk, and zoo hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

