Cape May County Zoo announces capybara babies, naming contest

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Following the birth of a litter of capybara pups June 15, the Cape May County Zoo has launched a contest to name each new addition.

“We are so excited to welcome these new babies to our Cape May County Zoo family,” county Commissioner E. Marie Hayes, liaison to the zoo, said in a news release Tuesday. “These naming contests are always so exciting for the public, and I cannot wait to see the imaginative names that are received from the public. It is always a great surprise.”

The contest has been posted on the zoo's website at cmczoo.com and on the zoo's social media channels.

People can submit both boy and girl names for $5. The deadline to submit a name is Saturday.

Three boy names and three girl names will be selected from the online submissions, which will then be voted on by the public both online and at voting containers at the entrance of the zoo.

Each vote costs $1, and the name with the highest amount raised will win. The winning names will be selected Labor Day weekend.

