 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cape May County Zoo announces capybara babies, naming contest
0 comments
top story

Cape May County Zoo announces capybara babies, naming contest

{{featured_button_text}}
Capybaras

Following the birth of a litter of capybara pups June 15, the Cape May County Zoo has launched a contest to find the perfect names for each new addition.

 Molly Shelly

As the weather can get very hot during the summer, it's important to be careful of your pets' safety. Source by: Stringr

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Following the birth of a litter of capybara pups June 15, the Cape May County Zoo has launched a contest to name each new addition.

“We are so excited to welcome these new babies to our Cape May County Zoo family,” county Commissioner E. Marie Hayes, liaison to the zoo, said in a news release Tuesday. “These naming contests are always so exciting for the public, and I cannot wait to see the imaginative names that are received from the public. It is always a great surprise.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The contest has been posted on the zoo's website at cmczoo.com and on the zoo's social media channels.

People can submit both boy and girl names for $5. The deadline to submit a name is Saturday.

Three boy names and three girl names will be selected from the online submissions, which will then be voted on by the public both online and at voting containers at the entrance of the zoo.

Each vote costs $1, and the name with the highest amount raised will win. The winning names will be selected Labor Day weekend.

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Taliban agree to allow civilian 'safe passage'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News