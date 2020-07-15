CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — There is a new member of the zebra family at the Cape May County Zoo, officials announced Wednesday.
A female foal was born Monday night to zebras Ziggy and Greta, according to a news release from the zoo.
Both mother and foal are healthy and doing well, but veterinarians and zookeepers are keeping their distance and a watchful eye on the pair, officials said.
"After the past few months, dealing with the impact of COVID-19 and the closing of the parks and zoo, it's a great pleasure to deliver some good news and announce the arrival of the zebra foal," said Freeholder E. Marie Hayes, liaison of the parks and zoo.
Zebra foals can run within an hour of birth, according to the release. Veterinarians were watching for the delivery, as gestation is about one year, between 345 and 390 days, and nearly 50% of wild calves are lost due to predation.
The zoo has one male and two female zebras, officials said. Ziggy, the stallion, was born in Michigan in 2012 and came to the zoo in 2018, while Gracie was born at the zoo June 10, 2003, and Greta was born at the zoo June 22, 2000.
Zebras are not considered endangered and have no major threats, but habitat loss and overhunting have led to localized declines, officials said. A group of zebras is called a zeal or a dazzle.
The zoo staff will hold a contest to name the foal, Hayes said.
