Cape May County, Wildwood team up for latest effort to revitalize Pacific Avenue

WILDWOOD — A drive along Pacific Avenue will bring you past new construction and long-vacant buildings, residential properties and some stores that have operated for generations, along with the visible reminders of decades of redevelopment efforts with varying degrees of success.

The city and Cape May County recently announced the start of the latest effort, to include tax abatements for development, the public purchase of derelict properties and zoning changes to increase residential density.

Known as the Pacific Avenue Redevelopment Initiative, the partnership creates a Pacific Avenue Redevelopment Zone along a 1.3-mile stretch, including the downtown center.

The county does not have an improvement authority. The Atlantic County Improvement Authority has been designated the redevelopment entity, providing support and administrative assistance to the redevelopment initiative.

For the county, this is a pilot program that may create a model for future efforts in other communities. For Wildwood, it’s another in a long line of efforts to revitalize the downtown.

Part of the draw will be tax breaks for new development that conforms with the redevelopment plan. It can mean a temporary tax break of up to 50%, according to Bob McGuigan, the community development coordinator with the Atlantic County Improvement Authority. Commercial development is eligible for a 10-year PILOT program, or payment in lieu of taxes, while residential development is eligible for a 20-year PILOT.

Tax program seeks to spur improvements in Wildwood WILDWOOD — The Board of Commissioners this month approved a tax incentive program aimed at e…

There is already a five-year tax abatement program available citywide on rehabilitation or renovations to properties. The PILOT program would apply only to the redevelopment area.

“While each PILOT needs to be individually approved, the overall goal is to make investment in the Pacific Avenue Redevelopment Zone attractive and clearly competitive with neighboring communities,” McGuigan said.

“We look forward to working with developers who are bringing great projects to the table, and to using our tax abatement strategies to help them make the decision to invest in our downtown community,” said Mayor Peter Byron. “The New PAC Ave is ready to welcome a new era of building, investment, home ownership and transformation. We encourage builders and investors to be a part of the action.”

The budget to establish the redevelopment plan is $375,000, McGuigan said, with the county covering 80% of that, leaving 20% of the cost to the city.

“The impact of this modest budget will grow over time and depend on private capital being drawn to invest; however, initial indications of interest and return on investment are very good with the first two projects through the pipeline being estimated to bring in $5.8 million of investment to Pacific Avenue,” McGuigan wrote in an emailed response to questions about the plan. “As the program moves forward, the bulk of the costs of the redevelopment initiative will be carried by the developers submitting projects.”

The county developed the municipal redevelopment program to help towns take advantage of the state’s municipal redevelopment law, which McGuigan described as a powerful but rarely used tool for communities.

In material released about the plan, officials referred to Pacific Avenue as PAC Ave. The plans include the public purchase of properties to be used for private development projects.

“In many cases, the prospect of acquisition and demolition of eyesore properties along the PAC Ave corridor can seem a bit daunting,” said county Commissioner Will Morey. “That is why the county commissioners established and are deploying a dedicated revolving property acquisition fund for the PAC Ave initiative, enabling it to acquire and prepare properties for private redevelopment.”

A report about the redevelopment efforts posted to the city’s website described it as a non-condemnation zone. Other redevelopment zones can make it easier for municipalities to use eminent domain to acquire properties for development proposals, but in this case, the purchase would have to be negotiated with the current owner. The 369-page report, completed this year, includes descriptions of multiple properties within the zone.

The study area included 315 properties, from 26th Avenue to Cresse Avenue, encompassing 56 blocks.

Within that area, there are some large-scale projects already underway, including a multi-unit project that will provide housing for international students working in the resort under J-1 visas. That project brought the demolition of a block’s worth of long-vacant nightclubs and bars.

In the 1950s and ’60s, those blocks were hopping, with bands playing rock ’n’ roll to packed houses each summer. Still, the first efforts to fix Pacific Avenue began about that time, with federally funded efforts against blight that were then called “urban renewal.”

Weather hampers move of historic Shamrock bar in Wildwood WILDWOOD — The Shamrock Beef & Ale, long treasured by locals and visitors as a popular b…

A later effort to improve Pacific Avenue is now widely seen as disastrous. The creation of a long pedestrian mall in 1987, closing Pacific to cars and parking, was eventually undone.

More recent efforts have drawn praise, including the creation of Byrne Plaza, a large park where a dilapidated nightclub had been demolished.

The block-sized park is now home to farmers markets, movie nights and special events. It opened in 2018, a joint venture between local businesses, local agencies like the Greater Wildwood Tourism Improvement and Development Authority and the Wildwood Business Improvement District, and city and county government. It has been credited with drawing families back to the downtown.

“(The Pacific Avenue Redevelopment Initiative) incentivizes new investment and home ownership through revised zoning standards that encourages residential development throughout the majority of Pacific Avenue (PAC Ave) while also paving the way for a vibrant downtown residential and retail center where businesses will again thrive,” reads a description of the effort from Wildwood officials.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.