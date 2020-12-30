 Skip to main content
Cape May County virtual public meeting on emergency hazards to occur Jan. 11
Cape May County virtual public meeting on emergency hazards to occur Jan. 11

CMC Public Meeting 3

The Cape May County Office of Emergency Management will hold a virtual hazard mitigation plan meeting on Jan. 11 at 6:30 p.m. 

 Joe Martucci

Cape May County residents are invited to attend a virtual public meeting on Jan. 11, to learn about the county's plan for hazard mitigation.

The event, which starts at 6:30 p.m. and available at capemaycounty2020hmp.com/calendar. During the meeting individual plan sections will be presented, along with the next steps for the planning process. 

"No one knows their municipality and the hazards better then the people that live there. With this plan update, we want as much local input as possible. This will enhance the plan and make it much more accurate to work with in the next five years to address the hazards," said Martin Pagliughi, Director of Emergency Management for Cape May County as well as the Mayor of Avalon.

With the updated plan, the municipalities will be able to receive credit for the Community Rating System (CRS) program through the FEMA, which provides discounts of flood insurance rates. The CRS rating is on a scale from 10 to 1. Residents in a town with a rating of 1 receive a 45% discount on their flood insurance premiums, lowering by 5% for each class higher than 1. As of April 2020, Sea Isle City and Avalon have the largest discounts, at 35%, with a class 3 rating.

In addition to flood insurance discounts, an update to date plan allows for more FEMA grants, including projects for home acquisitions, home elevators and future buildings. 

After the public's review, Pagliughi will have it ready to submit to the Federal Emergency Management Agency by February. The plan will be voted on by the freeholders. 

“The Cape May County Department of Emergency Management is conducting a major update to the 2016 plan, and public participation will help us plan for resiliency and recovery on a local, county and more regional level,” Cape May County Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton said in a statement.

Since January of 2020, the emergency management officials for the county and the municipalities have gathered with TetraTech, a consulting and engineering firm. The group assigned a level of risk for various natural disasters, a description of the problems that each one brought and solutions to mitigate or resolve them going forward. 

The 2021 update to the plan is near completion, and individual plan sections will be presented, along with the next steps for the planning process including the public review period, review by the New Jersey Office of Emergency Management, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.  This review precedes that adoption of the plan.

