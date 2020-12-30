Cape May County virtual public meeting on emergency hazards to occur Jan. 11

Cape May County residents are invited to attend a virtual public meeting on Jan. 11, to learn about the county's plan for hazard mitigation.

The event, which starts at 6:30 p.m. and available at capemaycounty2020hmp.com/calendar. During the meeting individual plan sections will be presented, along with the next steps for the planning process.

"No one knows their municipality and the hazards better then the people that live there. With this plan update, we want as much local input as possible. This will enhance the plan and make it much more accurate to work with in the next five years to address the hazards," said Martin Pagliughi, Director of Emergency Management for Cape May County as well as the Mayor of Avalon.

With the updated plan, the municipalities will be able to receive credit for the Community Rating System (CRS) program through the FEMA, which provides discounts of flood insurance rates. The CRS rating is on a scale from 10 to 1. Residents in a town with a rating of 1 receive a 45% discount on their flood insurance premiums, lowering by 5% for each class higher than 1. As of April 2020, Sea Isle City and Avalon have the largest discounts, at 35%, with a class 3 rating.