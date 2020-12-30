Cape May County virtual public meeting on emergency hazards Jan. 11

Cape May County residents are invited to attend a virtual public meeting Jan. 11 to learn about the county's plan for hazard mitigation.

The event will start at 6:30 p.m. and be available at capemaycounty2020hmp.com/calendar.

"No one knows their municipality and the hazards better than the people that live there. With this plan update, we want as much local input as possible. This will enhance the plan and make it much more accurate to work with in the next five years to address the hazards," said Martin Pagliughi, director of emergency management for Cape May County as well as mayor of Avalon.

With the updated plan, county municipalities will be able to receive credit under the federal Community Rating System program, which provides discounts on flood insurance rates. The CRS rating is on a scale from 10 to 1. Residents in a town with a rating of 1 receive a 45% discount on their flood insurance premiums, lowering by 5% for each class higher than 1. As of April, Sea Isle City and Avalon have the largest discounts, at 35%, with a class 3 rating.

In addition to flood insurance discounts, an update to the plan allows for more Federal Emergency Management Agency grants, including for home acquisitions, home elevators and future buildings.