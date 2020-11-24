Cape May County, Vineland libraries return to curbside services as pandemic precaution

A number of South Jersey libraries are shutting down in-person services as COVID-19 cases increase everywhere.

The Cape May County Library returned to curbside services only Wednesday, and the Vineland Public Library will close to the public beginning Monday, retaining only curbside services.

The move is intended to limit the number of in-person interactions at the library to ensure the health and safety of patrons and staff, the Cape library said in a news release Tuesday. Thursday and Friday bookmobile services also are temporarily on hiatus.

Cape Library officials said they will continue to provide resources to the community through curbside services, virtual events, technology help and research assistance.

Patrons can request items for pickup by placing a hold, the library said. Up to 10 holds can be placed at a time by calling any library branch or by visiting cmclibrary.org/borrow/catalog.

Cape May, Bridgeton libraries in line for funding for improvements Two South Jersey public libraries are set to receive funding from a state bond approved by v…

Once holds are available, patrons must schedule a time to retrieve their items by calling their preferred branch.

Patrons must remain in their vehicle or on the sidewalk until staff place their items on the pickup table by the front entrance, the Cape library said.