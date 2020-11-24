Cape May County, Vineland libraries return to curbside services as pandemic precaution

A number of South Jersey libraries are shutting down in-person services as COVID-19 cases increase everywhere.
The Cape May County Library returned to curbside services only Wednesday, and the Vineland Public Library will close to the public beginning Monday, retaining only curbside services.
The move is intended to limit the number of in-person interactions at the library to ensure the health and safety of patrons and staff, the Cape library said in a news release Tuesday. Thursday and Friday bookmobile services also are temporarily on hiatus.
Cape Library officials said they will continue to provide resources to the community through curbside services, virtual events, technology help and research assistance.
Patrons can request items for pickup by placing a hold, the library said. Up to 10 holds can be placed at a time by calling any library branch or by visiting cmclibrary.org/borrow/catalog.
Once holds are available, patrons must schedule a time to retrieve their items by calling their preferred branch.
Patrons must remain in their vehicle or on the sidewalk until staff place their items on the pickup table by the front entrance, the Cape library said.
Once patrons are done with their items, they may be returned to the outdoor book drops, the library said. Patrons should not put electronics in the book drop.
To drop off these materials, patrons are asked to come to the library, call when they arrive and place the items on the table so library staff may promptly retrieve it, the library said.
Patrons are required to wear a mask when picking up items, the library said.
To learn more, visit cmclibrary.org/about-the-library/locations/closings.
In Vineland, curbside service is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
To place holds, call the reference desk at 856-794-4244, ext. 4243, or the children’s desk at ext. 4246, or visit vinelandlibrary.org.
Book returns will only be accepted via the book drop near the front entrance. The Vineland library quarantines materials for 72 hours before releasing them back into circulation.
Vineland library users will still have access to resources from the library’s website.
Wi-Fi is available from the library parking lot from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, email a librarian at reference@vinelandlibrary.org.
Contact: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
