Cape May County vaccinating wild animals for rabies, officials say

Cape May County news

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Vaccine-laden baits for wild rabid animals will be spread across Cape May County in a joint effort between the county's health and mosquito control departments, County Commissioner Jeffrey Pierson said Tuesday.

About 32,000 baits will be dropped by helicopter and spread by hand in raccoon-heavy habitats in attempts to impede a potential rabies spread, Pierson said.

Weather permitting, the baits will be circulated starting the second week of May. The operation should that two to three weeks to complete, Pierson said.

"The bait will have a warning label and include a Cape May County Department of Health telephone number for inquiries and for people to call if contact with the bait occurs," County Health Commissioner Kevin Thomas said of potential human contact with the baits.

This vaccination program will help to reduce the number of animals with rabies, such as raccoons, resulting in fewer encounters between rabid wildlife, pets, and people, Thomas said.

While the vaccine is not harmful to wild animals or pets, people should be cautious and attempt not to interact with the baits because of a health risk to humans, Thomas said, adding that anyone who does come in contact with the baits should wash their skin thoroughly.

Those with questions about wild animal rabies vaccinations is invited to contact the county's Health Department, at 609-465-1209. 

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

