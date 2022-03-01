Cape May County tries to lure back Canadian visitors

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — After two years of closed borders, Cape May County wants its French-speaking Canadian visitors back this summer.

The county tourism department is funding its “Reconnect Canada” campaign with funds from the American Rescue Plan, to market the county as a summer destination, targeting the provinces of Quebec and Ontario.

Canadian visitors have long been described as an important and loyal portion of the county’s summer visitors.

They tend to stay longer, according to data from the county’s tourism department, and they keep coming back.

More than 70% of the Canadians who come to Cape May County are return visitors, according to Diane Wieland, the county’s tourism director, and many are second-generation visitors, or even third-generation visitors.

Starting in the late 1960s, county officials and business owners noticed just how many visitors were coming from Canada each year, mostly from Quebec.

The county was in driving distance, for families willing to take on about nine hours in the car from Montreal. Campgrounds and motels began to market themselves with Canadian names and French phrases, and the county tourism department sought to encourage the visitors.

But for the past two years, restrictions related to COVID-19 kept the Canadians from crossing the border.

“Never before have we had to contend with a closed border. This has added to the overall impact COVID-19 has had on our local businesses and part of the 21.1% loss in tourism revenue in 2020,” said Gerald Thornton, the director of the Cape May County Board of Commissioners and the liaison to the Department of Tourism.

“The border reopened in November for leisure travel and the Department of Tourism was prepared to launch a radio and digital campaign in early December to welcome them back, and to let them know we missed them and appreciate their loyalty to Cape May County. The plan was to keep the Jersey Cape top-of-mind once they were able to plan for their summer vacations to the United States,” Thornton said, in a statement released by the county on Tuesday.

Most years, the county spends about $30,000 in marketing in Canada. This year, the county plans to double that, supported by federal funds the county received through the American Rescue Plan. According to Wieland, the Department of Tourism got an extra $250,000 from the rescue plan, which poured money into towns and counties across New Jersey and throughout the country.

The extra $30,000 will fund television, radio, print, billboard, digital and social media marketing north of the border.

Most years, Canadian visitors make up almost 10% of the visitors to Cape May County in July and August. They are the top international travelers, according to research from Wieland’s department.

“Based on available data, we estimate that visitors from Quebec to Cape May County total around 100,000 visits, spending $38.9 million, and staying 558,400 room nights, during July and August,” said Wieland. “The French-speaking Province of Quebec is our largest Canadian visitor base.”

Inflation, which is also hitting potential American visitors, and the exchange rate between the American dollar and the Canadian loonie will also have an impact. The Canadian dollar is currently trading at about 79 cents against the American dollar, Wieland said. Testing requirements for COVID-19 at the border could also play a part in some travel decisions, she said.

Either way, the county expects a good summer this year. Although the economy took a hit in 2020, there was a record boom in 2019, according to county data, and while the final numbers aren’t in, indications are 2021 was a strong summer as well.

“We are optimistic that the return of our Canadian visitors will help us meet our recovery goals,” Thornton said.

“Vacationing Canadians migrated to Cape May County seeking great beaches and warmer ocean waters,” reads the Tuesday statement from county officials. “They discovered the Wildwoods and the 40-plus campgrounds during the ’70s and ’80s and have since spread out to all the resort towns. Today, their impact is felt throughout Cape May County.”

Cape May County opened a full-time office in Montreal in 1970 and maintained that office for 25 years. At the time, it was the only county tourism office in the United States to operate an office in a foreign country. The Tourism Department contracts with a public relations consultant in Montreal on a year-round basis to promote the Jersey Cape and has generated millions of dollars in public relations for Cape May County in print, radio, and television, according to Wieland.

The American Rescue Plan meant more than $10 billion for New Jersey, according to a breakdown released by Sen. Bob Menendez's office in March of 2021, including $17.85 million for Cape May County government and an additional $15 million to municipalities in the county.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

