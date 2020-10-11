Cape May County towns lead the way on plastics ban as NJ moves toward strictest limits in nation

As shore restaurants and shops faced challenges during the summer of COVID-19, those in Avalon, Stone Harbor and Cape May dealt with the added complication of local ordinances limiting the use of single-use plastics.

Officials in each town said the ordinances were accepted by most residents and businesses, even with the summer’s hardships.

“I can represent that the program has been well received and well complied with from our merchants, and the public is appreciative of this,” said Scott Wahl, Avalon’s city manager.

He said locals see fewer plastic bags blowing along streets or floating in the water.

Cape May Mayor Clarence Lear said businesses have risen to the challenge, while in Stone Harbor, Mayor Judith Davies-Dunhour said the borough did not relax its ordinance this year and heard no complaints about violations, either.

+6 North Wildwood welcomes three new officers NORTH WILDWOOD — The city welcomed three new full-time police officers with a swearing-in ce…

“Everybody continued to abide by that ordinance,” she said, adding businesses have adjusted to the change. “No one asked us to be granted any leniency or to change it in any way.”

The towns may be ahead of the curve, as New Jersey moves closer to what has been billed as the toughest ban on single-use bags and products, including polystyrene cups and containers, plastic straws and other items.