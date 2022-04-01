Cape May County tourism showing chances of full post-COVID recovery, officials say

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Occupancy tax collection in Cape May County rallied in 2021, officials said Friday, indicating the county's tourism industry may fully recover from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic a year ahead of experts' predictions.

County lodging businesses collected nearly $16.3 million last year in occupancy taxes, a 24.5% increase over 2019, a record year for the county that sends the most tourism tax dollars to Trenton.

Tax collection also shows the industry rebounded strongly from 2020, a year when restrictions to curtail the pandemic were imposed across all economic sectors, officials said.

The occupancy tax is a 5% charge on hotel, motel and bed-and-breakfast room rates.

Occupancy tax revenue also is used as a general tool to gauge tourism sectors, such as food and beverage, retail, recreation and transportation.

The average overnight visitor to Cape May County spends $374 per person per day, officials said in a news release.

“The Occupancy Tax collection data, provided monthly by the New Jersey Treasury, gives us hard numbers that measure overnight stays in Cape May County," county Tourism Director Diane Wieland said. "The county experienced a loss in direct tourism spending of $1.54 billion in 2020, the first time Cape May County has seen a decline in tourism spending since 1994. This decline knocked us back to the tourism numbers of 2013, we lost eight years of growth."

The county saw an increase in occupancy tax collection in 10 months in 2021, with January and February showing a decline over 2019. The county recovered from those months during the balance of the year.

July and August were record months, and a strong fall and early winter recorded a nearly 25% increase over 2019, officials said.

“Additional marketing funding, provided by the County Board of Commissioners, allowed us to up our game and expand our marketing efforts in the fall and winter," Wieland said.

Officials say the county needed adequate tourism figures after 2020, a year when the county reported a 21.1% drop in spending. One in every five dollars spent in 2019 was lost due to COVID-19 that year.

"We knew it would be a difficult climb to recover from those losses," said county Commissioner Director Gerald M. Thornton, who is also the liaison to the Department of Tourism and Public Information.

In Ocean City, Playlands Castaway Cove Vice President Brian Hartley said the company is anticipating a second-straight booming year. He believes the high gas prices frustrating many Americans might lead them to opt out of a large family vacation this year, instead choosing the Jersey Shore for more frequent, shorter trips.

"Typically, in past trends, that's the way it has been," Hartley said.

This week President Joe Biden authorized the release of millions of reserve oil barrels as a way to reduce gas costs. Hartley said falling gas prices could change his 2022 season perspective.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.