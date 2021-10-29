Cape May County tourism on the rebound, data show

Cape May County's tourism economy appears to have rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic and then some.

From June to August, the county brought in 20.49% more revenue from the occupancy tax than it did over the same period in 2019, according to statistics released by the New Jersey Treasury.

The outlook for the county is similar for the whole of 2021. From January to August, revenue generated from the occupancy tax increased by $2.24 million over the same period in 2019, rising from to $12.9 million from about $10.6 million. This amounts to a 21.1% increase from 2019 to 2021.

The county is using 2019 as the standard of comparison because it was a record year for the county and measures actual growth, according to a news release. Last year's data was affected by the pandemic.

The rejuvenation of activity in the county was not reflected statewide. Revenue generated by the occupancy tax in New Jersey as a whole declined 31.6% in 2021 compared to 2019.