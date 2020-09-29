Cape May County tourism lost 42% due to COVID-19 pandemic

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — COVID-19 took its toll on Cape May County tourism as predicted, with July numbers bringing calculated tourism losses to 42%, the county's Tourism Department said Tuesday.

The numbers are based on occupancy tax revenue, including the latest report by the New Jersey Treasury. Occupancy tax represents 5% of room rates at county hotels, motels and bed-and-breakfasts. Rentals and campsites are excluded from charging the occupancy tax. The data is used as a benchmark to measure overnight stays and reflects visitor spending across all industry sectors.

July’s numbers came in at $2.6 million collected, which marked a $1.6 million increase in collection fees over June and more than the total collected from January through June, said Diane Wieland, director of the Tourism Department, in a news release.

This significantly bridged the gap in year-to-date losses from 60% to 42%, Wieland said. While this number is under the July 2019 collection rate by $760,849, the county fared well statewide due to high demand for beach and outdoor activities.

After a spring in which short-term rentals were banned or severely limited to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, full capacity at hotels, motels and bed-and-breakfasts was allowed in the last week of June.