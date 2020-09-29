Cape May County tourism lost 42% due to COVID-19 pandemic

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — COVID-19 took its toll on Cape May County tourism as predicted, with July numbers bringing calculated tourism losses to 42%, the county's Tourism Department said Tuesday.
The numbers are based on occupancy tax revenue, including the latest report by the New Jersey Treasury. Occupancy tax represents 5% of room rates at county hotels, motels and bed-and-breakfasts. Rentals and campsites are excluded from charging the occupancy tax. The data is used as a benchmark to measure overnight stays and reflects visitor spending across all industry sectors.
July’s numbers came in at $2.6 million collected, which marked a $1.6 million increase in collection fees over June and more than the total collected from January through June, said Diane Wieland, director of the Tourism Department, in a news release.
This significantly bridged the gap in year-to-date losses from 60% to 42%, Wieland said. While this number is under the July 2019 collection rate by $760,849, the county fared well statewide due to high demand for beach and outdoor activities.
Democratic congressional candidate Amy Kennedy on Thursday announced plans to revitalize Sou…
After a spring in which short-term rentals were banned or severely limited to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, full capacity at hotels, motels and bed-and-breakfasts was allowed in the last week of June.
According to the county data, the average overnight visitor spends $374 per day. Any increase or decrease in occupancy tax similarly impacts food and beverage, retail, recreation and transportation, Wieland said.
"After coming off a record 2019, with direct tourism spending at $6.9 billion and indications that the county was well on its way to another record year, the bottom fell out, and there was nothing we could do but assist small businesses in applying for state and federal loans and programs," county Freeholder Director Gerald M. Thornton said in a statement.
The pandemic also closed the U.S./Canada border and prevented Canadian travel to the United States, which cut off a key source of Cape tourism, Wieland said. On average, Canadian visitors from the province of Quebec represent 7% of the county's summer visitor base.
Contact: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.