Cape May County to receive $3M to elevate flood-prone homes in Ocean City

New Jersey Sens. Bob Menendez and Cory Booker on Friday announced more than $8 million in funding to elevate flood-prone homes in Cape May and Essex counties, including $3 million in Ocean City.
The funding, provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, will go toward seven multifamily homes in Ocean City with a total of 52 units.
"The elevation of flood-prone homes is an important part of New Jersey’s long-term resiliency efforts and provides families much-needed peace of mind," Booker said in a news release. "This federal investment will strengthen New Jersey communities, help mitigate against future disasters and save lives."
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.