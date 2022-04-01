Cape May County to provide second COVID-19 boosters

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County Department of Health will provide second COVID-19 booster shots at weekly mobile vaccination clinics throughout April and two clinics at the department's office from 3 to 5 p.m. April 6 and 11.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that immunocompromised people and those over the age of 50 who received their initial booster shot at least four months ago get a second booster dose.

The CDC also recommends that people over 18 who received an initial vaccine and booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least four months ago get a second booster dose. The county Health Department will provide Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

“These mobile clinics bring the vaccine to our residents and make it easier for them to access it,” county Commissioner Jeff Pierson, liaison to the Health Department, said in a news release.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines and where mobile vaccine clinics will be held, visit cmchealth.net.

