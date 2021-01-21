Cape May County ready to open second COVID-19 vaccination site

Cape May County on Wednesday said it is prepared to open a second COVID-19 vaccination site when it is provided with additional doses.

The state currently sends 1,000 doses per week, the county said in a news release. County officials have requested a supply of 30,000 doses, which they ensure can be stored safely. As of Thursday morning, the county had administered a total of 6,541 vaccinations, including some second doses.

The dates and location for the second site have not been announced.

"Vaccinating the public is our first and foremost concern, but we need to get the vaccine in order to accomplish that task," county Commissioner Jeffrey Pierson said in the release. "We are receiving about 1,000 doses a week, and that is not enough. We are advocating every day for more doses."

Pierson added the county is working with hospitals and local pharmacies, including those in grocery stores, to open up more vaccination sites.

The county Health Department urges residents to go online and pre-register for the vaccine through the link provided at capemaycountynj.gov. Those registered will be notified when and where to make an appointment. Elderly or disabled people who do not have internet access and are unable to access the online pre-registration portal can contact the Department of Human Services, Division of Aging and Disability Services, at 609-886-6200 for assistance.

​

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.