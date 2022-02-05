 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cape May County to offer free rabies clinics
0 Comments

Cape May County to offer free rabies clinics

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cape May County Carousel
Nicholas Huba

A sheriff's deputy is being praised for smashing the windows of a burning SUV and rescuing a frightened dog in a neighborhood south of Denver. Douglas County Deputy Michael Gregorek's body camera video from Jan. 22 shows him arriving on the scene as smoke pours from the driver's side window of the SUV. The owner frantically yells that his dog Hank is somewhere inside the locked vehicle. Gregorek uses a baton to smash two windows before pulling Hank out and quickly carrying him to a nearby snowbank. By the time a veterinarian arrived, Hank was already sprinting around and ready to play

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County Department of Health has scheduled a series of free rabies clinics this year.

The schedule for the clinics for cats and dogs is as follows:

Dennis Township: 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 12, 571 Petersburg Road

Upper Township: 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 26, Shore Veterinary Hospital, 73 Hope Corson Road

Woodbine: 10 a.m. to noon March 5, Ambulance Building, 513 DeHirsch Ave.

North Wildwood: 2 to 3 p.m. March 12, 901 Atlantic Ave.

Cape May: 5 to 6 p.m. March 16, 643 Washington St.

Middle Township: 2 to 3 p.m. March 19 and Sept. 10, Public Works Building, 400 W. Mechanic St.

Lower Township: 9 to 11 a.m. April 30, Public Works Building, 771 Seashore Road

Rabies is a viral disease that can be fatal if left untreated, county Health Officer Kevin Thomas said in a news release.

“The best way to avoid potential exposure to rabies is to vaccinate your dogs and cats,” county Commissioner Jeff Pierson said. "An encounter with a potentially rabid animal can be fatal for your pet — particularly if your pet is not currently vaccinated — and puts your family in danger of being exposed to rabies.”

For more information on rabies, visit nj.gov/health/cd/topics/rabies.shtml.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden mandates labor pacts on big federal projects

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News