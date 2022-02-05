Cape May County to offer free rabies clinics

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County Department of Health has scheduled a series of free rabies clinics this year.
The schedule for the clinics for cats and dogs is as follows:
Dennis Township: 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 12, 571 Petersburg Road
Upper Township: 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 26, Shore Veterinary Hospital, 73 Hope Corson Road
Woodbine: 10 a.m. to noon March 5, Ambulance Building, 513 DeHirsch Ave.
North Wildwood: 2 to 3 p.m. March 12, 901 Atlantic Ave.
Cape May: 5 to 6 p.m. March 16, 643 Washington St.
Middle Township: 2 to 3 p.m. March 19 and Sept. 10, Public Works Building, 400 W. Mechanic St.
Lower Township: 9 to 11 a.m. April 30, Public Works Building, 771 Seashore Road
Rabies is a viral disease that can be fatal if left untreated, county Health Officer Kevin Thomas said in a news release.
“The best way to avoid potential exposure to rabies is to vaccinate your dogs and cats,” county Commissioner Jeff Pierson said. "An encounter with a potentially rabid animal can be fatal for your pet — particularly if your pet is not currently vaccinated — and puts your family in danger of being exposed to rabies.”
