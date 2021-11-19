Cape May County to offer COVID-19 relief grants

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Cape May County is opening financial relief to renters, homeowners and small businesses hurt economically by the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the Atlantic County Improvement Authority (ACIA), Cape May County has opened $1.5 million in Federal Community Development Block Grants for those qualified. ACIA will coordinate the application process, the county officials announced Friday.
As of Friday, the Cape May County Planning Department, which has been coordinating the effort, estimates the funds can help 113 businesses and 76 homeowners and renters combined.
The program includes rental and mortgage assistance, as well as small business grants and loans.
“We are hopeful that our residents and business owners will take advantage of these assistance programs, which can provide much-needed relief from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Cape May County Commissioner Director Gerald Thornton said in a statement Friday.
Assistance will be distributed to qualified low- and moderate-income households with substantial income reduction or job loss due to the pandemic. Applicants are required to disclose amounts of other housing assistance they've received.
Grants are available for small businesses with no more than five employees as of the end of 2019 that were severely impacted by COVID. The program provides a $5,000 maximum to cover working capital expenses for up to 120 days, provided that there is no duplication of benefits.
Larger county businesses, with six to 25 employees, may qualify for loans up to $10,000 to also cover working capital for 120 days.
Funds are limited and on a first-come, first-served basis, the county added.
“Clearly this funding is not a cure-all; however, it can serve to make a meaningful difference to qualified renters, homeowners and small businesses who are still recovering from the economic impacts that the past 18 plus months have had on their livelihoods,” said Commissioner Will Morey, manager of the county’s Economic Development Program.
Applicants must apply for assistance through ACIA's website. Those who cannot access the internet are asked to contact the ACIA, at 609-343-2390, to obtain application materials.
