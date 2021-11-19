Cape May County to offer COVID-19 relief grants

Grants are available for small businesses with no more than five employees as of the end of 2019 that were severely impacted by COVID. The program provides a $5,000 maximum to cover working capital expenses for up to 120 days, provided that there is no duplication of benefits.

Larger county businesses, with six to 25 employees, may qualify for loans up to $10,000 to also cover working capital for 120 days.

Funds are limited and on a first-come, first-served basis, the county added.

“Clearly this funding is not a cure-all; however, it can serve to make a meaningful difference to qualified renters, homeowners and small businesses who are still recovering from the economic impacts that the past 18 plus months have had on their livelihoods,” said Commissioner Will Morey, manager of the county’s Economic Development Program.

Applicants must apply for assistance through ACIA's website. Those who cannot access the internet are asked to contact the ACIA, at 609-343-2390, to obtain application materials.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com

