Cape May County to move vaccine site
Cape May County to move vaccine site

COVID-19 vaccines for all New Jerseyans,

The Cape May County Department of Health will move the county's COVID-19 vaccination site to Lower Cape May Regional High School's field house May 17.

The current vaccination site, at the Avalon Community Hall, will be used until May 14.

Those who have received their first shot in Avalon and have their second shot scheduled for after May 17 were notified about the change when they got their initial dose.

“We are confident that operations will continue at the same high standard in Lower Township as we continue to provide anyone who wants a vaccine shot the opportunity to get one,” said Commissioner Jeff Pierson, liaison to the Health Department.

Individuals seeking a vaccine appointment can visit capemaycountynj.gov and follow the links on the main page.

