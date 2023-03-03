OCEAN CITY — Cape May County officials will host a public information session later this month during which people can ask questions about windmills and offshore wind energy.

County Commissioner Director Len Desiderio and Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian announced Friday they will hold the session at 6 p.m. March 15 at the Ocean City Tabernacle at 550 Wesley Ave.

“There have been a lot of questions about what steps the County of Cape May has taken in connection with the efforts of the wind company Ørsted to place windmills off the shores of Cape May County,” Desiderio, who also is the mayor of Sea Isle City, said in a news release. “On Wednesday, March 15, we will provide the public with information, and we want to hear the public’s questions and concerns. We have been working with the City of Ocean City for many months now to challenge the process at the Board of Public Utilities used by Ørsted to set aside home rule. Our partnership continues, including this first of several public information sessions.”

The hearing will take place a day before U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, is scheduled to hold a hearing on the issue at the Wildwoods Convention Center.

Ørsted, a Danish wind energy developer, recently filed petitions against both Ocean City and the county before the state BPU, which the state granted. They used an amendment to New Jersey’s offshore wind law passed in 2021 and signed into law by Gov. Phil Murphy removing most local control over where offshore wind projects come ashore. The law enables an offshore wind developer to apply to the utilities board for an order superseding local control over such projects.

The company is looking to run cables ashore in Ocean City on their way to a substation at the site of the former B.L. England plant in Upper Township.

Whale safety research planned near East Coast wind farms As dead whales continue to wash ashore on the U.S. East Coast, officials and academics in New Jersey, New York and elsewhere are planning a wide array of monitoring and research aimed at preventing harm to the animals during construction and operation of offshore wind farms. An initiative announced last year is launching numerous projects to establish a baseline of current ocean conditions, with plans for monitoring while wind farms are built and operated. The $26 million program is funded by offshore wind companies. Three federal scientific agencies say there is no evidence linking offshore wind activities to whale deaths.

“We tried very hard to have productive discussions with the wind developer,” Gillian said. “But they went to the Legislature and got a bill through to take away home rule, and then they used that to get the BPU, an unelected state agency, to take away the authority of the duly elected leaders of Cape May County and Ocean City and to give this foreign Big-Wind company what they want. Things are moving too fast and with too much at stake if we don’t get it right."

Gillian said the forum will allow him and Desiderio to update the public on what's going on and listen to their concerns.

Desiderio and Gillian will be joined by former Superior Court Judge Michael J. Donohue, who is special counsel to the county on windmill issues, along with other county and Ocean City staff.

Offshore wind projects have recently come under fire after an increase in whale beachings over the past three months. At last count, 25 whales had washed ashore along the East Coast since Dec. 1, at least eight of which were attributable to vessel strikes.

Officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and other marine mammal experts have said there is no evidence linking the whale deaths with survey work taking place in advance of offshore wind projects.

Many local officials still suggest a connection, and mayors of about 30 New Jersey towns have joined calls for a moratorium on offshore work.

Those interested in attending the forum should visit capewindinfo.com to register.