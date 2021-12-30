 Skip to main content
Cape May County to hold weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Avalon, mobile clinic
Cape May County Carousel
Nicholas Huba

After recently laying her unvaccinated grandmother to rest, losing her to Covid-19, Los Angeles Times reporter Brittny Mejia joins CNN's Poppy Harlow to explain how the vaccine has divided her family.

The Cape May County Department of Health announced Thursday plans to host weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Avalon beginning next week.

The clinics will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays at the Avalon Community Center at 3001 Avalon Ave. This is a walk-in clinic, and masks, identification and a COVID-19 vaccine card (if applicable) are required, county officials said in a news release.

The clinic will provide Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations, including booster doses. Individuals who have received the Moderna vaccination must wait six months before receiving a booster. Those who received the J&J vaccine need to wait two months.

Anyone 18 or older is eligible for a booster shot in New Jersey.

A mobile clinic also will be held each week at different sites throughout the county. The first mobile clinic will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Millman Center, 209 Bayshore Road in the Villas section of Lower Township.

For more information, visit cmchealth.net or call 609-465-1187.

Cape May County is one of six counties in the state to fully vaccinate at least 70% of its residents, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

