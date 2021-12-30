Cape May County to hold weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Avalon, mobile clinic

The Cape May County Department of Health announced Thursday plans to host weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Avalon beginning next week.
The clinics will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays at the Avalon Community Center at 3001 Avalon Ave. This is a walk-in clinic, and masks, identification and a COVID-19 vaccine card (if applicable) are required, county officials said in a news release.
The clinic will provide Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations, including booster doses. Individuals who have received the Moderna vaccination must wait six months before receiving a booster. Those who received the J&J vaccine need to wait two months.
South Jersey health care providers are asking the public to consider other options for COVID…
Anyone 18 or older is eligible for a booster shot in New Jersey.
A mobile clinic also will be held each week at different sites throughout the county. The first mobile clinic will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Millman Center, 209 Bayshore Road in the Villas section of Lower Township.
For more information, visit cmchealth.net or call 609-465-1187.
Cape May County is one of six counties in the state to fully vaccinate at least 70% of its residents, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
