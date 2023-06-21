CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape May County will hold a virtual public information session on Ørsted's offshore wind projects from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, county Commissioner Director Leonard C. Desiderio and special counsel to Cape May County Michael J. Donohue will host the session.

County officials say the session will cover the potential negative impacts of Ørsted's Ocean Wind 1 and Ocean Wind 2 offshore wind farms, which are in varying stages of permitting and development off the coast.

Ocean Wind 1 plans to construct close to 100 turbines roughly 15 miles out to sea.

The county has dedicated a great deal of time and resources to fighting plans for offshore wind, saying it will affect residents and visitors' ocean views, harm the local commercial fishing industry and connecting it to dozens of marine mammal deaths that took place this past winter into spring.

Federal officials say there is no connection between work being done offshore in preparation for wind projects and the marine mammal deaths.

Nevertheless, the county has recently retained several lawyers to fight different aspects of the battle against offshore wind. Little information has been released about how much those efforts will cost. A county spokesperson has said the county will be “billed as needed."

Donohue has been leading the county’s efforts connected to offshore wind since 2020. He’s a former Superior Court judge and the leader of the county’s Republican organization.

The session can be viewed at capewindinfo.com.