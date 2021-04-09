 Skip to main content
Cape May County to give updates on summer work program for international students
The Cape May County Chamber of Commerce on April 19 will host a webinar with updates on the federal J-1 Visa Summer Work Travel Program.

Part of the U.S. Department of State cultural exchange program, the county's program employs a significant portion of its seasonal workforce.

"Cape May County’s low population numbers cannot fill every position available created by our vibrant seasonal tourism economy," Chamber President Vicki Clark said in a news release, "and these students fill a small but critical part of our workforce, especially in the spring and fall, when high school and college students are in school."

Panelists for the webinar include Tracy Doherty Taylor with Alignment Government Strategies, Denise Beckson of Morey's Piers and Beachfront Water Parks, and Clark. To register for the webinar, go to www.capemaycountychamber/events.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

