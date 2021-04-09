Cape May County to give updates on summer work program for international students

The Cape May County Chamber of Commerce on April 19 will host a webinar with updates on the federal J-1 Visa Summer Work Travel Program.
Support Local Journalism
Part of the U.S. Department of State cultural exchange program, the county's program employs a significant portion of its seasonal workforce.
"Cape May County’s low population numbers cannot fill every position available created by our vibrant seasonal tourism economy," Chamber President Vicki Clark said in a news release, "and these students fill a small but critical part of our workforce, especially in the spring and fall, when high school and college students are in school."
Panelists for the webinar include Tracy Doherty Taylor with Alignment Government Strategies, Denise Beckson of Morey's Piers and Beachfront Water Parks, and Clark. To register for the webinar, go to www.capemaycountychamber/events.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.