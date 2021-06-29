Cape May County to distribute vaccine-laden baits to combat rabies

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County departments of Health and Mosquito Control will work together to distribute 32,000 vaccine-laden baits throughout the county in an effort to reduce the number of rabid animals, county Commissioner Jeffery Pierson said Tuesday.
The baits will be placed in strategic areas by helicopter and by hand, Pierson said in a news release. Species that are prone to rabies can then find and consume the baits, releasing the vaccine into their oral cavities.
"This vaccination program will help to reduce the number of animals with rabies such as raccoons," Health Officer Kevin Thomas said, "(and) result in fewer encounters between rabid wildlife, pets and people.”
The vaccines are not harmful to wild animals or pets, but humans have a slight exposure risk, officials said.
The baits will have a warning label that includes the phone number for the county Department of Health that people can call if an exposure to the vaccine occurs.
EGG HARBOR CITY — The city will hold its annual Rabies Clinic 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Mar…
Health officials have advised residents to:
• Be aware of what the bait looks like
• Encourage children to leave the baits alone
• Keep dogs and cats inside or on leashes at least five days after an area has been baited
• Do not attempt to take bait away from pets
VINELAND — A fox captured by Animal Control tested positive for rabies after attacking sever…
• Wash hands or exposed skin thoroughly with soap and water if a bait or the liquid vaccine is touched
County officials also advised that pet owners should have their cats and dogs vaccinated against rabies.
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.