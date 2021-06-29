Cape May County to distribute vaccine-laden baits to combat rabies

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County departments of Health and Mosquito Control will work together to distribute 32,000 vaccine-laden baits throughout the county in an effort to reduce the number of rabid animals, county Commissioner Jeffery Pierson said Tuesday.

The baits will be placed in strategic areas by helicopter and by hand, Pierson said in a news release. Species that are prone to rabies can then find and consume the baits, releasing the vaccine into their oral cavities.

"This vaccination program will help to reduce the number of animals with rabies such as raccoons," Health Officer Kevin Thomas said, "(and) result in fewer encounters between rabid wildlife, pets and people.”

The vaccines are not harmful to wild animals or pets, but humans have a slight exposure risk, officials said.

The baits will have a warning label that includes the phone number for the county Department of Health that people can call if an exposure to the vaccine occurs.

Health officials have advised residents to:

• Be aware of what the bait looks like

• Encourage children to leave the baits alone