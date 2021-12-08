Cape May County SWAT team to conduct drill Thursday in Lower Township

LOWER TOWNSHIP — The Cape May County Regional SWAT Team will conduct a training exercise Thursday afternoon on Rosehill Parkway in the North Cape May section of the township.
The drill will run from noon to 6 p.m.
The training exercise will include a number of police vehicles as well as many officers. While the exercise will take place primarily at 1105 Rosehill Parkway, neighborhood residents will notice an unusual amount of police activity in the area surrounding the location, according to a statement from the team.
— Nicholas Huba
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.