Cape May County SWAT team to conduct drill Thursday in Lower Township
LOWER TOWNSHIP — The Cape May County Regional SWAT Team will conduct a training exercise Thursday afternoon on Rosehill Parkway in the North Cape May section of the township. 

The drill will run from noon to 6 p.m.

The training exercise will include a number of police vehicles as well as many officers. While the exercise will take place primarily at 1105 Rosehill Parkway, neighborhood residents will notice an unusual amount of police activity in the area surrounding the location, according to a statement from the team.

— Nicholas Huba

Breaking News