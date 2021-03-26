 Skip to main content
Cape May County social services agencies moving to County Commons
Cape May County social services agencies moving to County Commons

Cape May County news

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The Cape May County divisions of Social Services, Aging and Disability Services, and Veterans’ Services are moving within the Rio Grande section of the township.

Effective Tuesday, they will move from their current location at 4005 Route 9 South to the new County Commons at 3801 Route 9 South, Unit 4, Donna Groome, director of the county Department of Human Services, said Friday.

“We are excited to have our Human Services staff join the state Department of Labor, Cape May County One-Stop and the Cape May Community Based Outpatient Clinic currently operating at County Commons to offer a true ‘one-stop’ ability to obtain benefits and services,” county Commissioner Jeffrey Pierson said in a news release.

The county in 2018 purchased a shopping center in Rio Grande with the aim of transforming it into a mix of commercial properties and government offices.

The move will have no impact on operations or services, Pierson said.

The divisions of Social Services, Aging and Disability Services, and Veterans’ Services continue to operate under COVID-19 protocols and are still only minimally open to the public, Groome said.

In-person assistance with appointments may be possible in the near future, Groome said. All phone and fax numbers will remain the same.

Call the Division of Aging and Disability Services at 609-886-2784.

Call the Division of Veterans’ Services at 609-886-2763.

Call the Division of Social Services at 609-886-6200, ext. 2329.

Applications for Work First New Jersey, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance, or NJ Family Care may be completed at njhelps.org.

Email communications to socialservices@cmcbss.com, or fax 609-889-9332.

Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

