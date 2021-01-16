Cape May County sets tourism records for September, October

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — After a spring and summer that saw occupancy tax revenue losses of more than 90% over multiple months, Cape May County set record tourism highs to start the fall.

The county’s October tourism report showed a second straight month of revenue increases compared to the previous year. Occupancy tax data from the state Treasury showed the county surpassed its October 2019 collection by 6.5%, or $33,533.59, for a total of $549,080.26.

September showed an increased of 17.3% over the previous year, going from about $1.42 million to $1.67 million, the Treasury data showed. Both months in 2019 were records.

Occupancy tax data is used as a benchmark to measure overnight stays.

“We did not anticipate the fall to exceed prior years and (are) happy this gives our small businesses a much-needed bump,” Commissioner Director Gerald Thornton said in a news release from the county. “We had a record September and October, which shows that people are looking beyond the beach for vacations with the diversity we have to offer. Shoulder season tourism is especially important during these uncertain times.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}