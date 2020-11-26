Cape May County seeks residents’ input on update to emergency plan

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Among the many lessons of 2020, Martin Pagliughi sees one that should be especially taken to heart: Be ready for anything.
The longtime Avalon mayor also serves as director of Cape May County’s Office of Emergency Management, a post he took over shortly before Superstorm Sandy slammed New Jersey in October 2012.
This year has not seen a storm nearly that powerful or destructive, but it did include a rare tornado that tore through the Marmora section of Upper Township in August. And there were other emergencies in the region, including the biggest, perhaps the central fact of 2020: the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Pagliughi’s office is in the midst of updating the county’s hazard mitigation plan.
“We’re adding a lot of things that we learned this year, as in pandemics,” Pagliughi said. “Everything we’ve learned now over the past eight months, we’ll address in the plan.”
OCEAN CITY — The familiar “pick, pock” of plastic balls struck by rigid paddles wafts throug…
His department has worked closely with the county Department of Health on the local response, including securing personal protective equipment for the county.
The other major factor looking forward will be the impact of rising sea levels in a county that is largely surrounded by water. The coming decades will require planning for infrastructure and storm preparation that will take rising seas into account.
“You can believe in it or you don’t have to believe in it, but the data is showing it is happening,” he said.
The county’s existing hazard mitigation plan dates from 2016. The two volumes of the plan, each including hundreds of pages, are available on the county website. That extensively detailed document is an update to the 2010 plan, and it’s time for a new update.
County officials want the public involved.
Avalon and Stone Harbor will share one municipal court, operating out of Avalon’s Borough Ha…
As part of the process, the county has established an anonymous online survey.
Support Local Journalism
Residents know their neighborhoods far better than the county could, Pagliughi said. The county also has sought input from emergency management officials in the county’s 16 municipalities.
“Our feeling is to get as much local input as possible. The towns know their hazards,” he said.
The survey takes a few minutes and includes questions about existing hazards and the responder’s experiences, and includes questions about where the responder seeks information during an emergency. It also asks for examples of specific vulnerabilities in the community, such as flood-prone areas and critical facilities that lack backup power.
“This is the ideal opportunity for citizens throughout the county to let us know what hazards exist in their community during natural catastrophic events,” Cape May County Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton said in a statement. “The Cape May County Department of Emergency Management is conducting a major update to the 2016 plan, and public participation will help us plan for resiliency and recovery on a local, county and more regional level.”
AVALON — In a virtual ceremony last week, municipal engineer Thomas Thornton received an awa…
So far, the county’s gotten about 250 responses, Pagliughi said. He will take comments until the middle of December. He gave municipalities until the end of the year to comment, with intentions to draft a revised plan in January and have it ready to submit to the Federal Emergency Management Agency by February.
The plan will be voted on by the freeholders.
Work on the new plan started in January.
The intent is to reduce vulnerability and identify projects that will help communities face future disasters.
Some of that help may be financial, Pagliughi said. Having an up-to-date hazard mitigation plan is a critical element of many grant applications.
Superstorm Sandy brought thousands of people to county evacuation shelters at the Jersey Sho…
“One of the reasons we have to have it is it gives us options to go out for federal funding,” he said. That includes grants to help prepare for future emergencies as well as for requests for help with recovery after a disaster.
“After Sandy, a lot of money came into the county to help recoup from damage along with grants for mitigation work,” he said. He estimated just over $20 million in federal grants flowed into the county after Sandy, helping build protections from future storms and helping property owners lift their houses above future floods.
To take the survey, go to surveymonkey.com/r/CMC2020HMP. The current hazard mitigation plan can be found at capemaycounty2020hmp.com.
Joe Martucci conducted a safety and weather for Boy Scout troops
Joe Martucci conducted a safety and weather for Boy Scout troops
Joe Martucci conducted a safety and weather for Boy Scout troops
Joe Martucci conducted a safety and weather for Boy Scout troops
Joe Martucci conducted a safety and weather for Boy Scout troops
Joe Martucci conducted a safety and weather for Boy Scout troops
Joe Martucci conducted a safety and weather for Boy Scout troops
Joe Martucci conducted a safety and weather for Boy Scout troops
Joe Martucci conducted a safety and weather for Boy Scout troops
Joe Martucci conducted a safety and weather for Boy Scout troops
Joe Martucci conducted a safety and weather for Boy Scout troops
Joe Martucci conducted a safety and weather for Boy Scout troops
Joe Martucci conducted a safety and weather for Boy Scout troops
Joe Martucci conducted a safety and weather for Boy Scout troops
Joe Martucci conducted a safety and weather for Boy Scout troops
Joe Martucci conducted a safety and weather for Boy Scout troops
Joe Martucci conducted a safety and weather for Boy Scout troops
Joe Martucci conducted a safety and weather for Boy Scout troops
Joe Martucci conducted a safety and weather for Boy Scout troops
Joe Martucci conducted a safety and weather for Boy Scout troops
Joe Martucci conducted a safety and weather for Boy Scout troops
Joe Martucci conducted a safety and weather for Boy Scout troops
Joe Martucci conducted a safety and weather for Boy Scout troops
Joe Martucci conducted a safety and weather for Boy Scout troops
Joe Martucci conducted a safety and weather for Boy Scout troops
Joe Martucci conducted a safety and weather for Boy Scout troops
Joe Martucci conducted a safety and weather for Boy Scout troops
Joe Martucci conducted a safety and weather for Boy Scout troops
Joe Martucci conducted a safety and weather for Boy Scout troops
Joe Martucci conducted a safety and weather for Boy Scout troops
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.