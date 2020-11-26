Cape May County seeks residents’ input on update to emergency plan

“You can believe in it or you don’t have to believe in it, but the data is showing it is happening,” he said.

The county’s existing hazard mitigation plan dates from 2016. The two volumes of the plan, each including hundreds of pages, are available on the county website. That extensively detailed document is an update to the 2010 plan, and it’s time for a new update.

County officials want the public involved.

As part of the process, the county has established an anonymous online survey.

Residents know their neighborhoods far better than the county could, Pagliughi said. The county also has sought input from emergency management officials in the county’s 16 municipalities.

“Our feeling is to get as much local input as possible. The towns know their hazards,” he said.

The survey takes a few minutes and includes questions about existing hazards and the responder’s experiences, and includes questions about where the responder seeks information during an emergency. It also asks for examples of specific vulnerabilities in the community, such as flood-prone areas and critical facilities that lack backup power.