CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County Park & Zoo and the Cape May County Municipal Utilities Authority are looking for sponsors and exhibitors for this year's Earth Day celebration, April 22.
Businesses and organizations that would like to participate in the event, taking place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the zoo, can host information tables with content such as "green" initiatives by their company or environmental educational material. Sponsors will be featured in all promotional materials.
The event includes educational exhibits, live entertainment, a scavenger hunt, crafters, vendors, a food court and more. The zoo is located at 707 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. For more information, call 609-465-5271 or visit cmczoo.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.