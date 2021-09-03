Cape May County reports tourism up for first half of 2021

The numbers look good for Cape May's tourism industry.

Occupancy tax data released by the State Treasury through June shows the county is well on the way to recover from losses in tourism expenditures experienced in 2020, according to Diane Wieland, director of the county Department of Tourism, on Friday in a news release.

During the first half of this year, the collection rate was 25.8% over what was collected during the first sic month of 2019. To date, the county has generated over $4,685,643.65 in occupancy tax, or $1.39 million over the first half of 2019.

The average overnight visitor to the county spent $374 a person per day. That includes lodging, food and beverage, retail, recreation and transportation.

"The tourism industry in Cape May County is once again leading the state in generating tourism revenue and now leading in the recovery from the impact of the pandemic," said Cape May County Commissioner Director Gerald M. Thornton, liaison to the Department of Tourism, in the news release. "COVID created pent-up desires for people to get out and resume a safe and normal life and enjoy what summer has to offer, and that can be found here. The increase in year-round visitors has driven the County to record numbers across the board in tourism spending.