Cape May County reports tourism up for first half of 2021

The numbers look good for Cape May's tourism industry.
Occupancy tax data released by the State Treasury through June shows the county is well on the way to recover from losses in tourism expenditures experienced in 2020, according to Diane Wieland, director of the county Department of Tourism, on Friday in a news release.
During the first half of this year, the collection rate was 25.8% over what was collected during the first sic month of 2019. To date, the county has generated over $4,685,643.65 in occupancy tax, or $1.39 million over the first half of 2019.
The average overnight visitor to the county spent $374 a person per day. That includes lodging, food and beverage, retail, recreation and transportation.
"The tourism industry in Cape May County is once again leading the state in generating tourism revenue and now leading in the recovery from the impact of the pandemic," said Cape May County Commissioner Director Gerald M. Thornton, liaison to the Department of Tourism, in the news release. "COVID created pent-up desires for people to get out and resume a safe and normal life and enjoy what summer has to offer, and that can be found here. The increase in year-round visitors has driven the County to record numbers across the board in tourism spending.
"In spite of the labor shortage, our business owners are doing an outstanding job in providing visitors with the best vacation experience they have come to expect. While we continue to show progress in expanding our economy through additional career opportunities in technology and aviation, our top industry county-wide continues to be tourism."
In 2020, the county saw a decline in direct tourism expenditures of 21.1%, or nearly $1.5 billion, from a record $6.9 billion in 2019.
Statewide, tourism continues to struggle with the 6-month occupancy collection rate down by 35.9%, according to the release. The beach counties of Atlantic, Ocean and Monmouth are doing well, with Cape May County taking the lead in occupancy tax collection during the first six-month of 2021.
"While our businesses will never recoup the losses from 2020, the Board of Commissioners are committed to supporting the tourism efforts to recover and move forward, leaving 2020 behind us," Thornton said.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.