Cape May County reports positive COVID-19 trends ahead of 2022

Data, however, indicates the variant may not yield severe illness in those who contract it. The information remains in an infancy stage, which shouldn't trigger people to become too lax with taking precautions, health officials have said.

Cape May County remains a top spot in New Jersey for vaccinations.

Residents have pushed Cape into a top-five spot among the state's 21 counties for having the highest percentage of vaccinations, having reached Gov. Phil Murphy's targeted threshold of 70%, officials said. The county particularly has a high number of seniors, of whom fewer than 300 residents 65 or older remain unvaccinated.

The county will host weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Avalon beginning next week.

The clinics will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays at the Avalon Community Center at 3001 Avalon Ave. This is a walk-in clinic, and masks, identification and a COVID-19 vaccine card (if applicable) are required. They will provide Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations, including booster doses.