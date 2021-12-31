Cape May County reports positive COVID-19 trends ahead of 2022

Cape May County officials Friday ended a semi-normal 2021 by saying residents may be limiting COVID-19's impact on the county despite surging cases elsewhere.
Officials said Friday the county ended the year with minimal infections while the rest of New Jersey and the world struggles to prevent surging caseloads and an uptick in hospital visits attributed to the virus.
As of Wednesday, officials said, 1,450 of nearly 93,000 residents tested positive for the virus over the past two weeks, 26 of whom were hospitalized.
New Jersey on Friday ended 2021 with more than 28,000 newly reported positive tests statewide, overtaking its record-breaking Thursday.
"Mercifully, our hospital inpatient numbers have remained at a non-crisis level," Cape May County officials said in a statement.
Cape Regional Medical Center said this week it has seen a significant increase in the number of patients admitted with COVID-19 since Christmas.
Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
The omicron variant first detected in South Africa has now circumnavigated the globe, increasing caseloads and triggering new sets of restrictions, like mask requirements, in cities that had previously abdicated them as vaccines reached people within the community.
Data, however, indicates the variant may not yield severe illness in those who contract it. The information remains in an infancy stage, which shouldn't trigger people to become too lax with taking precautions, health officials have said.
Cape May County remains a top spot in New Jersey for vaccinations.
Residents have pushed Cape into a top-five spot among the state's 21 counties for having the highest percentage of vaccinations, having reached Gov. Phil Murphy's targeted threshold of 70%, officials said. The county particularly has a high number of seniors, of whom fewer than 300 residents 65 or older remain unvaccinated.
The county will host weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Avalon beginning next week.
The clinics will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays at the Avalon Community Center at 3001 Avalon Ave. This is a walk-in clinic, and masks, identification and a COVID-19 vaccine card (if applicable) are required. They will provide Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations, including booster doses.
City Council approved Michael Voll as Cape May’s city manager in a remotely held meeting Thursday.
A mobile clinic also will be held each week at different sites throughout the county. The first mobile clinic will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Millman Center, 209 Bayshore Road in the Villas section of Lower Township.
For more information, visit cmchealth.net or call 609-465-1187.
