Cape May County reports 4 new COVID-19 cases

Cape May County officials on Tuesday reported four new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.
The cases originated in Ocean City (2), Lower Township (1) and an unnamed long-term care facility, the county said in a news release.
So far, the county has had 1,346 cases with 92 deaths, and 1,153 people have been designated off quarantine.
