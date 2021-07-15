 Skip to main content
Cape May County reopens four senior centers
Cape May County reopens four senior centers

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle gets more important as you age. Source by: Stringr

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape May County has reopened four of its senior centers, officials said Thursday.

The centers are in the Villas section of Lower Township, North Wildwood, the Palermo section of Upper Township and Ocean City. They had previously closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“We are so excited to see our seniors returning to the centers," Mary E. Dozier, executive director of the county Division of Aging and Disability Services, said in a news release. “We have spruced up the Senior Centers and coming this fall, we are adding new and exciting programming through a partnership with Stockton University."

Each center offers daily lunch and activities that include billiards, bingo, line dancing, card games, tai chi and mah-jongg.

“This is an important day to have our senior centers reopened,” said Commissioner Jeff Pierson. “The pandemic has been hard on everyone, but we are especially happy to welcome the community back to our centers.”

Hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Reservations are required for lunch and can be made by calling the center of your choice. Transportation can be arranged through Cape May County Fare Free Transportation by calling 609-889-3700.

For more information, call the division at 609-886-2784.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

