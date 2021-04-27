Cape May County recertified as Coast Guard Community

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape May County has been recertified as a Coast Guard Community for another five years, the county announced Tuesday.
Commissioner Jeff Pierson received the official letter from Coast Guard Adm. Karl L. Schultz. Pierson also serves as chair of the Coast Guard Community Foundation.
“It has been extremely special to me to both represent Cape May County and the Coast Guard Community Foundation and help with this recertification, especially because of my long military career,” said Pierson, who served in the Army and New Jersey Army National Guard for 42 years. “I have a deep appreciation of the importance of our military, and I have seen the deep connection our whole county has with the Training Center Cape May.”
The honor was originally bestowed on the county in May 2015, to mark its relationship with the Coast Guard Training Center that occupies its southern tip. Cape May County was only the second county at that time to receive the designation.
“The Coast Guard is an integral piece of our South Jersey community and intertwined into the fabric of Cape May,” said U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, who defended the Coast Guard in early 2019 when a government shutdown kept its workers from getting paid. “This designation strengthens that relationship, and I look forward to working with Coast Guard and local leadership to modernize our training facilities so our Coasties are prepared to serve their mission.”
According to the Coast Guard, Training Center Cape May is the fifth largest Coast Guard base and the only recruit training center since 1982.
“Cape May County and its municipalities enthusiastically demonstrated they deserve this recognition through years of support and dedication to the Coast Guard and our families,” said Capt. Kathy Felger, commanding officer of Training Center Cape May. “From sponsored programs like the Coast Guard Community Festival, Hometown Heroes, community activity programs and Operation Fireside to the care shown during the government shutdown, the COVID pandemic, cutter commissionings, and other military ceremonies and events, the people of Cape May County showed they truly love, respect and appreciate the Coast Guard like nowhere else in our nation. It is why we consider Cape May County the Coast Guard’s hometown.”
