Cape May County recertified as Coast Guard Community

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape May County has been recertified as a Coast Guard Community for another five years, the county announced Tuesday.

Commissioner Jeff Pierson received the official letter from Coast Guard Adm. Karl L. Schultz. Pierson also serves as chair of the Coast Guard Community Foundation.

“It has been extremely special to me to both represent Cape May County and the Coast Guard Community Foundation and help with this recertification, especially because of my long military career,” said Pierson, who served in the Army and New Jersey Army National Guard for 42 years. “I have a deep appreciation of the importance of our military, and I have seen the deep connection our whole county has with the Training Center Cape May.”

The honor was originally bestowed on the county in May 2015, to mark its relationship with the Coast Guard Training Center that occupies its southern tip. Cape May County was only the second county at that time to receive the designation.

