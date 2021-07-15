Cape May County re-open four senior centers

County Board of Commissioners and county Division of Aging and Disability Services announced Thursday the re-opening of four Cape May County Senior Centers.

The four centers are Lower Cape Senior Center in the Villas, North Wildwood Senior Center, Upper Township Senior & Wellness Center in Palermo and Howard S. Stainton Ocean City Senior Center.

“We are so excited to see our seniors returning to the centers," said Mary E. Dozier, Executive Director of the Division, in a news release. “We have spruced up the Senior Centers and coming this fall, we are adding new and exciting programming through a partnership with Stockton University."

Each center offers daily lunch and activities that include billiards, bingo, line dancing, card games, tai chi, mah-jongg and more.

“This is an important day to have our senior centers reopened,” said Commissioner Jeff Pierson, liaison to the Cape May County Division of Aging and Disability Services, in the release. “The pandemic has been hard on everyone, but we are especially happy to welcome the community back to our centers.”