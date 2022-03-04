 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cape May County raises the Ukrainian flag

Cape May County has raised the Ukrainian flag under the American flag in a show of support after a Russian invasion.

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE – Ukraine’s blue and yellow flag flies just below the Stars and Stripes at the Cape May County administration building, in what county officials describe as a show of support for the former Soviet republic in the face of a Russian invasion.

The county also plans to avoid purchasing from Russian companies, county officials said Friday.

The Russian invasion into Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, has led to a 1.2 million people fleeing the country and at least hundreds of Ukrainian civilians being killed, with both of those numbers expected to increase in the coming days, a statement from the county said.

Cape May County Commission Director Gerald M. Thornton issued the directive to fly the Ukrainian flag, calling it crucial to show solidarity with Ukraine.

Thornton also echoed his personal support for economic sanctions that have been levied against Russia. Cape May County government has ensured that it isn’t purchasing from Russian companies because of this conflict.

The Cape May County Board of County Commissioners will be considering a resolution of support for Ukraine during its next meeting on Tuesday.

“It is so very important for the world to be behind the Ukrainian people,” Thornton said. “We ask every town and county throughout the United States to follow our example and show support by flying their flag.”

The region has close ties to Ukraine. New Jersey is the fourth largest home to Ukrainians in the United States, behind New York, Pennsylvania, and California.

“We keep Ukraine in our prayers and hope peace comes quickly so no one else needlessly dies during this unnecessary conflict,” said Thornton.

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

