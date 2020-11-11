Cape May County provisional votes counted, Atlantic to start soon

Cape May County has updated its unofficial election results with the count of about 2,300 provisional ballots, said County Clerk Rita Fulginiti, while Atlantic County expects to receive about 9,000 provisional ballots Friday to process and count.
Fulginiti said Wednesday there is now a tie in the Cape May Point commissioner race, and the three incumbent commissioners in West Wildwood are seeking a recount after each was about 40 votes behind the three challengers, she said.
She said the county Board of Elections has counted 58,115 vote-by-mail and provisional ballots, for a record-shattering 77.04% turnout rate.
In Atlantic County, provisional ballots — paper ballots cast at the polls on Election Day — first go to Superintendent of Elections Maureen Bugdon. Her office verifies voters, then sends the ballots to the Atlantic County Board of Elections to be scanned, compared against vote-by-mail lists to avoid double voting, and counted.
The Atlantic County provisional count is expected to take place Tuesday, Board of Elections Chair Lynn Caterson said at a meeting last Thursday night. Currently, the Atlantic County election totals online are for 134,408 vote-by-mail ballots counted. With about 9,000 provisionals added to that, the total votes cast would be 143,408, for a turnout rate of 71.5%.
The race for District 3 freeholder in Atlantic County is within 16 votes — close enough that provisional ballots may decide it. Democrat Thelma Witherspoon, of Egg Harbor Township, has 14,045 votes, while Republican Andrew Parker, also of Egg Harbor Township, has 14,029.
The district covers most of Egg Harbor Township and part of Hamilton Township. Parker has a large lead among Egg Harbor Township voters, while Witherspoon has a large lead with Hamilton Township voters. It is the only race affected by an error at the County Clerk's Office that sent incorrect ballots to 554 voters in Hamilton Township.
In mid-October, County Clerk Ed McGettigan sent 335 voters in Hamilton ballots that mistakenly omitted the District 3 freeholder race. Another 219 ballots were sent to township voters that included the District 3 race but shouldn’t have.
If the race remains close after provisional votes, a special election may be required, Superior Court Judge Julio Mendez has said.
The Cumberland County Board of Elections has counted 59,132 ballots, which represents a 65% turnout, according to results on the County Clerk's website updated at 10:48 p.m. Tuesday. It is unclear whether all vote-by-mail ballots cast are now counted, or if any provisional votes have been counted in that county.
The votes counted later in the process in that county helped increase 2nd District Republican Congressman Jeff Van Drew's lead in getting re-elected to almost 23,000 votes. His tally now stands at 186,974 to 164,327 for Brigantine's Amy Kennedy.
There may be additional small changes in results in all the counties, after voters who received cure letters because of unclear or missing signatures or other issues come back with signature and identity verification.
Support Local Journalism
The state-imposed deadline for cure letters to come back is Nov. 18, and Fulginiti expects final results for Cape May County to be posted Nov. 20.
In Cape May County, one race is in an actual tie.
"One result I’m watching is in Cape May Point, where there are three commissioners (seats) on the ballot and ... third place is tied," Fulginiti said.
Robert J. Moffat received 127 votes, Catherine M. Busch 97, and both Mary A. Kelly and Anita vanHeeswyk are tied at 88.
"We'll see if the tie is broken by any of those remaining ballots (that come back responding to cure letters)," Fulginiti said. "But I don't know if any cure letters went to Cape May Point. It's a very small community."
No one was available in the Cape May County Board of Elections on Wednesday, due to the Veterans Day holiday, to answer questions about the number of cure letters sent and whether any went to Cape May Point.
There also is a court hearing set for 9:30 a.m. Friday on a request for a recount in West Wildwood, Fulginiti said, where three challengers appear to have unseated three incumbent commissioners.
Challenger John J. Banning got 191 votes, Matthew J. Ksiazek got 192 and Joseph D. Segrest got 191.
Incumbent Mayor Christopher Fox got 153, and incumbent Commissioners Scott Golden got 156 and Amy Korobellis 158. The incumbents are requesting the recount.
"On Friday is the initial hearing. So we’ll see on Friday what happens and how we will proceed," Fulginiti said.
Both communities are small, with Cape May Point having an estimated 2020 population of 274 and West Wildwood a population of 554, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Fox is fighting state ethics charges and fines over his handling of a lawsuit filed by the woman he lives with, West Wildwood police Chief Jackie Ferentz.
Ferentz won a judgment of $1.7 million after the governing body in 2012, led by Fox, declined to allow the borough to adequately defend itself, according to its insurer, the Municipal Excess Liability Joint Insurance Fund. The JIF refused to pay the award because of the governing body's actions, and an appeals court upheld the JIF in a 2018 decision. So taxpayers have had to foot the bill for the award.
