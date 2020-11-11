Cape May County provisional votes counted, Atlantic to start soon

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The state-imposed deadline for cure letters to come back is Nov. 18, and Fulginiti expects final results for Cape May County to be posted Nov. 20.

In Cape May County, one race is in an actual tie.

"One result I’m watching is in Cape May Point, where there are three commissioners (seats) on the ballot and ... third place is tied," Fulginiti said.

+2 Slow vote count not fault of Cumberland freeholders, director says Cumberland County Freeholder Director Joseph Derella said Friday the county government is no…

Robert J. Moffat received 127 votes, Catherine M. Busch 97, and both Mary A. Kelly and Anita vanHeeswyk are tied at 88.

"We'll see if the tie is broken by any of those remaining ballots (that come back responding to cure letters)," Fulginiti said. "But I don't know if any cure letters went to Cape May Point. It's a very small community."

No one was available in the Cape May County Board of Elections on Wednesday, due to the Veterans Day holiday, to answer questions about the number of cure letters sent and whether any went to Cape May Point.

There also is a court hearing set for 9:30 a.m. Friday on a request for a recount in West Wildwood, Fulginiti said, where three challengers appear to have unseated three incumbent commissioners.

Challenger John J. Banning got 191 votes, Matthew J. Ksiazek got 192 and Joseph D. Segrest got 191.