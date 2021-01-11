Cape May County Prosecutor's Office urges victims of domestic violence to get help

The community outreach unit of the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office is reaching out to people who may be suffering from domestic violence in the wake of a murder suicide of a couple last week.

The Southern Regional Medical Examiner's Office on Jan. 5 conducted autopsies and identified the two people as Kristin Ryan, 39, and Rick Ryan, 45, of the Villas section, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland and township police Chief Willian Priole said in a news release.

Lower Township police found the two dead during the morning of Jan. 4 after conducting a well-being check at a home on Cardinal Avenue.

Detectives believe Rick Ryan shot his wife and then turned the gun on himself, authorities said.​

Domestic violence includes behaviors that physically harm, arouse fear, prevent a partner from doing what they wish or force them to behave in ways they do not want.

It includes the use of physical and sexual violence, threats and intimidation, emotional abuse and economic deprivation.