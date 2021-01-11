 Skip to main content
Cape May County Prosecutor's Office urges victims of domestic violence to get help
Cape May County Prosecutor's Office urges victims of domestic violence to get help

force_Force Jeffrey Sutherland

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland told residents he has benefited from white privilege and that it is time for white Americans to come to grips with their history and address historic injustice.

 Bill Barlow / for The Press

The community outreach unit of the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office is reaching out to people who may be suffering from domestic violence in the wake of a murder suicide of a couple last week.

The Southern Regional Medical Examiner's Office on Jan. 5 conducted autopsies and identified the two people as Kristin Ryan, 39, and Rick Ryan, 45, of the Villas section, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland and township police Chief Willian Priole said in a news release.

Lower Township police found the two dead during the morning of Jan. 4 after conducting a well-being check at a home on Cardinal Avenue.

Detectives believe Rick Ryan shot his wife and then turned the gun on himself, authorities said.​

Domestic violence includes behaviors that physically harm, arouse fear, prevent a partner from doing what they wish or force them to behave in ways they do not want.

It includes the use of physical and sexual violence, threats and intimidation, emotional abuse and economic deprivation.

With COVID-19, existing problems in relationships can be amplified in incidents of domestic violence. If you are a victim of any of the above, or know someone who is, the Prosecutor Office urges you to contact your local police department or contact the following organizations:

  • New Jersey Coalition for Battered Women, 609-584-8197, www.njcb.org
  • New Jersey Domestic Violence Hotline, 1-800-572-SAFE, 1-800-572-7233, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
  • Coalition Against Rape and Abuse (CARA), 609-522-6489, 24-hour hotline, www.njcasa.org
  • ACENDA Integrated Health, 844-4-ACENDA, 844-422-2632, ext. 9500, www.acendahealth.org
  • Cape May County Superior Court Family Division Domestic Violence Unit, 609-402-0100, ext. 47710.

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

