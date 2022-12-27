Cape May County Prosecutor's Office to host anti-hate crime, bias event

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office will host a "Stop the Hate" community forum to educate the public on bias and hate crimes.
The event is free and will be held at 5 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Middle Township Performing Arts Center, 212 Bayberry Drive.
The prosecutor's Community Outreach Unit will also roll out its "Safe Place Initiative" to help raise awareness of bias incidents and hate crimes, the Prosecutor's Office said.
— Eric Conklin
