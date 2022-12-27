 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cape May County Prosecutor's Office to host anti-hate crime, bias event

Cape May County Carousel

The White House hosted Jewish leaders to discuss the troubling rise in antisemitism and efforts to counter hate and violence.

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office will host a "Stop the Hate" community forum to educate the public on bias and hate crimes.

The event is free and will be held at 5 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Middle Township Performing Arts Center, 212 Bayberry Drive. 

The prosecutor's Community Outreach Unit will also roll out its "Safe Place Initiative" to help raise awareness of bias incidents and hate crimes, the Prosecutor's Office said.

— Eric Conklin

