Cape May County Prosecutor's Office to be examined for reaccreditation

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office will be assessed by the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police on May 31.

The public is being asked to submit comments for or against the agency's reaccreditation, the Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday.

“Verification by the team that the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office meets the commission’s 'best practice' standards is part of a voluntary process to achieve accreditation, a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence," Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said in a statement.

Comments can be submitted by phone at 609-465-1135, ext. 3382, from 10 to 11 a.m. May 31. Comments also can be emailed to prosecutor@cmcpros.net.

Phone comments must be less than five minutes, the Prosecutor's Office said.

A copy of the standards is available for inspection at 110 Justice Way, Cape May Court House. Anyone wanting to review the standards can do so by calling Detective Vinnie Carannante at 609-465-1135.

Written comments also can be sent by emailing hdelgado@njsacop.org or mailed to the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission, 751 Route 73 North, Suite 12, Marlton, NJ 08053.

