 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cape May County Prosecutor's Office to be examined for reaccreditation

  • 0

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office will be assessed by the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police on May 31. 

The public is being asked to submit comments for or against the agency's reaccreditation, the Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday.

“Verification by the team that the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office meets the commission’s 'best practice' standards is part of a voluntary process to achieve accreditation, a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence," Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said in a statement.

Comments can be submitted by phone at 609-465-1135, ext. 3382, from 10 to 11 a.m. May 31. Comments also can be emailed to prosecutor@cmcpros.net.

Phone comments must be less than five minutes, the Prosecutor's Office said.

A copy of the standards is available for inspection at 110 Justice Way, Cape May Court House. Anyone wanting to review the standards can do so by calling Detective Vinnie Carannante at 609-465-1135. 

People are also reading…

Written comments also can be sent by emailing hdelgado@njsacop.org or mailed to the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission, 751 Route 73 North, Suite 12, Marlton, NJ 08053.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

A 1,000-pound great white shark makes its way near the Jersey Shore

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News