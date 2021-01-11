Cape May County plans for future hazards with 'living document'

Residents from Cape May County, and beyond, joined emergency management leaders in a virtual public meeting Monday night.
The Cape May County Hazard Mitigation Plan was presented for public review. Split into two volumes, the plan is billed as a 'living document' that is updated every five years to be used as a guidebook for how to handle future natural and man-made disasters. The new, 2021 plan allows for more Federal Emergency Management Agency grants, including for home acquisitions, home elevators and future buildings. In 2019, the Federal Emergency Management Association made $410 million in funding available for hazard mitigation assistance grant programs.
"It allows access to the FEMA Pre Disaster Mitigation Grants (PDMG). They’re only accessible if they’re a part of a hazard mitigation plan that’s updated on a five year basis," said Chris Huch, Planner-Emergency Management and Community Resilience Services worker for Tetra Tech, based in Parsippany, New Jersey.
TetraTech presented the updated plan to a group of 20 attendees. The plan, which involves cooperation from county and officials from all 16 county municipalities, had been worked on since the spring, right as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic began.
This is a very important project that we’ve been working on for the past 8 months. We’ve expanded it from the original plan in 2016," said Martin Pagliughi, Director of the Cape May County Office of Emergency Management in his opening remarks.
Among the new changes in the 2021 plan were: the addition of disease outbreak mitigation, extra emphasis on critical facilities, jurisdictional annexes for each municipality and climate change, specifically sea level rise.
"Sea level rise, whether you believe in it or not... we need to address it," said Pagliughi.
According to a Rutgers University report released in 2019, sea levels rose an average of 1.5 feet along the New Jersey coast from 1911 to 2019, compared with the global average of 0.6 feet. In December, the National Weather Service raised the baseline sea level height for tide gauges in Avalon, Stone Harbor and South Dennis, among other sites, due to sea level rise.
The new hazard mitigation program will help towns in their journey to achieving a higher class status in FEMA's Community Rating System (CRS). Ranging from class 10 to 1, each level obtained earned the town's residents a 5% discount in their flood insurance rates. TetraTech noted the gains made in some towns.
"We have two towns in the county (Sea Isle City and Avalon) with a 35% discount (Class 3 rating). That's pretty impressive. We have some pretty successful municipalities in that program," Huch said.
AVALON — Local property owners will notice a drop in their flood insurance premiums this year.
Municipalities are finalizing their Jurisdictional Annexes, which will be complete by Jan. 15. From there, a draft will be posted for public review, starting on Jan. 25, lasting for 30 days, at www.capemaycounty2020hmp.com. From there, the plan will be submitted to the New Jersey Office of Emergency Management and then FEMA by the end of February for a 45-day review period. Final plan adoption by the county and towns will be in either April or May of 2021.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.