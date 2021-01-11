Cape May County plans for future hazards with 'living document'

This is a very important project that we’ve been working on for the past 8 months. We’ve expanded it from the original plan in 2016," said Martin Pagliughi, Director of the Cape May County Office of Emergency Management in his opening remarks.

Among the new changes in the 2021 plan were: the addition of disease outbreak mitigation, extra emphasis on critical facilities, jurisdictional annexes for each municipality and climate change, specifically sea level rise.

"Sea level rise, whether you believe in it or not... we need to address it," said Pagliughi.

According to a Rutgers University report released in 2019, sea levels rose an average of 1.5 feet along the New Jersey coast from 1911 to 2019, compared with the global average of 0.6 feet. In December, the National Weather Service raised the baseline sea level height for tide gauges in Avalon, Stone Harbor and South Dennis, among other sites, due to sea level rise.

The new hazard mitigation program will help towns in their journey to achieving a higher class status in FEMA's Community Rating System (CRS). Ranging from class 10 to 1, each level obtained earned the town's residents a 5% discount in their flood insurance rates. TetraTech noted the gains made in some towns.