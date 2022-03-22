 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cape May County passes 2022 budget with no tax increase

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The county Board of Commissioners passed its 2022 budget unanimously Tuesday with no increase to the tax rate.

“I am very proud of the budget that was passed by the Board of County Commissioners today,” said Commissioner Director Gerald M. Thornton in a statement. “Significant work has been put into making critical investments, including infrastructure, while ensuring the tax rate doesn’t increase. This includes shifting towards some pay-as-you-go capital items, which also protects taxpayers in the years ahead.”

The projects that will be paid without borrowing include an expanded maintenance paving program, heavy equipment and vehicle replacements, and mechanical upgrades to various campus buildings. The budget also includes improvement projects for county roads, bridges, the Cape May County Park & Zoo and Public Safety Training Center.

Thornton expressed his gratitude for the budget committee, department heads, and employees for creating and working within the budget and the diligent work in the previous year’s budgets.

“The reason we are able to provide quality services and consistently have one of the most affordable tax bills in the state, is because of smart financial planning over years,” said Thornton. “I am confident that this sound decision making is continuing, which will protect Cape May County taxpayers in the future.”

Gerald Thornton

Thornton

 Press archives

Tags

