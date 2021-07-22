Cape May County officials fear 2021 another lost year for Canadian tourists

The recent decision to delay reopening the U.S.-Canadian border has ended Cape May County's hopes of recouping some of the tourism business lost from Canadian visitors, county officials said Thursday.

The border has been closed since March 21, 2020, and was tentatively scheduled to be reopened Wednesday. But Canadian officials announced the border won't reopen until at least Aug. 21, and that Canadians won't be able to cross into the U.S. until Aug. 9 after meeting vaccine requirements.

"The delay in opening the U.S.-Canadian border further impedes recovery of our tourism industry, impacting visitor spending in Cape May County from Canada by nearly $2 million," Commissioner Director Gerald M. Thornton said in a news release.

French Canadian visitors from Quebec have been frequenting Cape May County since 1968, the county Tourism Department said. The department had an office in downtown Montreal for 25 years that closed in 1995. Since then, the county has used a Canadian PR consultant to promote the Jersey cape in Canada.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Tourism Department said the average Canadian visitor spends $1,411 and stays an average of 11 nights.

+3 Will Canadians return to the beach this year? That depends on whether the border reopens. For decades, at least for a couple of weeks a year, Cape May County has had a bit of a Frenc…