 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cape May County officials fear 2021 another lost year for Canadian tourists
0 comments
top story

Cape May County officials fear 2021 another lost year for Canadian tourists

{{featured_button_text}}

Each day for the rest of the week will be mostly to partly sunny. However, the blue hue in the sky will be traded in for murky shades of gray as smoke from wildfires in Central Canada haze over the sky. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains.

The recent decision to delay reopening the U.S.-Canadian border has ended Cape May County's hopes of recouping some of the tourism business lost from Canadian visitors, county officials said Thursday.

The border has been closed since March 21, 2020, and was tentatively scheduled to be reopened Wednesday. But Canadian officials announced the border won't reopen until at least Aug. 21, and that Canadians won't be able to cross into the U.S. until Aug. 9 after meeting vaccine requirements.

"The delay in opening the U.S.-Canadian border further impedes recovery of our tourism industry, impacting visitor spending in Cape May County from Canada by nearly $2 million," Commissioner Director Gerald M. Thornton said in a news release.

French Canadian visitors from Quebec have been frequenting Cape May County since 1968, the county Tourism Department said. The department had an office in downtown Montreal for 25 years that closed in 1995. Since then, the county has used a Canadian PR consultant to promote the Jersey cape in Canada.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Tourism Department said the average Canadian visitor spends $1,411 and stays an average of 11 nights.

The department said what drives visitors at the end of July is the Canadian Construction Holiday, a two-week period during which all construction projects are suspended. From the 1970s to the early 1990s, most Canadian visitors arrived at the end of July.

"In 2019, we experienced a record year for tourism, generating $6.9 billion, and a favorable exchange rate brought more Canadians to the area," Commissioner Vice Director Leonard C. Desiderio said. "Cape May County has been marketing to Canadians from the Province of Quebec since 1968, and we have cultivated a visitor base that goes back two and three generations. While Canada is planning big events to entice US travelers across the border, we are shut down and losing revenue for our small businesses."

Throughout New Jersey, over a two-week period, Canadians make up 5% to 10% of visitors to campgrounds, said Joann DelVescio, executive director of the New Jersey Campground Owners Association.

In Cape May County, that percentage is far higher, she said. In a typical year, campgrounds in the county see anywhere from 15% to 25% of their guests visiting from Canada.

Staff Writer Bill Barlow contributed to this report.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Seagull flies into teen on Wildwood amusement ride

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News