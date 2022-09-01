Cape May County offering September COVID-19 vaccine clinics

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape May County health officials are preparing a series of walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics this month.

“Lives are getting back to normal, but we can continue to provide protection to ourselves and our families by getting vaccinated,” said county Commissioner Jeffrey Pierson. “Our county government is committed to making it easier for our residents to receive the vaccine.”

Clinics will be held on the following Tuesdays:

Sept. 6 from 3-5 p.m. at the Cape May County Department of Health, 6 Moore Road, Cape May Court House. This clinic is for people 6 months and older, including adults. This is the only clinic for children in September. There will be no booster doses available at this clinic.

Sept. 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cape May County Department of Health, for ages 18 and older.

Sept. 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the United Methodist Communities at The Shores, 24th Street and Simpson Avenue, Ocean City, for ages 18 and older.

Masks must be worn at all clinic locations. Recipients must bring a form of identification and their COVID-19 vaccine records, if they have them, health officials said.

Children will be given Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, in two doses, as adults received their initial shots. The Department of Health will provide second-dose inoculations at a later date, health officials said.

For more information, visit cmchealth.net.