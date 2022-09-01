 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cape May County offering September COVID-19 vaccine clinics

  • 0
Virus Outbreak Vaccine Revenue

FILE - This Sept. 21, 2021 file photo shows vials of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in Jackson, Miss. 

 AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape May County health officials are preparing a series of walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics this month.

“Lives are getting back to normal, but we can continue to provide protection to ourselves and our families by getting vaccinated,” said county Commissioner Jeffrey Pierson. “Our county government is committed to making it easier for our residents to receive the vaccine.”

Clinics will be held on the following Tuesdays:

  • Sept. 6 from 3-5 p.m. at the Cape May County Department of Health, 6 Moore Road, Cape May Court House. This clinic is for people 6 months and older, including adults. This is the only clinic for children in September. There will be no booster doses available at this clinic.
  • Sept. 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cape May County Department of Health, for ages 18 and older.
  • Sept. 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the United Methodist Communities at The Shores, 24th Street and Simpson Avenue, Ocean City, for ages 18 and older.

People are also reading…

Masks must be worn at all clinic locations. Recipients must bring a form of identification and their COVID-19 vaccine records, if they have them, health officials said.

Children will be given Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, in two doses, as adults received their initial shots. The Department of Health will provide second-dose inoculations at a later date, health officials said.

For more information, visit cmchealth.net.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

This rarity of a diamond is expected to fetch over $21 million at auction

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News